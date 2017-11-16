76ers' Robert Covington: Finalizing four-year extension
Covington is finalizing a four-year, $62 million extension with the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Covington has turned into one of the more versatile forwards in the NBA, with the ability to play effectively both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Over the first 13 games of the season, he's shooting a ridiculous 50 percent from the three-point line, while also averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals. He's become even more than just the typical three-and-D player that many believed he was and the Sixers will reward that with a four-year extension. Covington will continue to be a building block for the future in Philadelphia alongside rising stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
