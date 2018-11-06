76ers' Robert Covington: Questionable for Wednesday
Covington did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to lower back soreness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Indiana, Sarah Todd of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's unclear how serious Covington's back issue is, but the 76ers should have an update on his status following shootaround Wednesday morning. Should Covington end up being sidelined for Wednesday's game, Landry Shamet would be in line to see additional minutes on the wing.
