Milton (back) has been cleared for limited contact, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The rookie out of SMU has been battling a stress fracture in his back, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Milton will likely remain limited when the preseason begins next weekend, but the hope is that he'll be close to full strength by the time the regular season rolls around. Regardless, Milton likely won't be much of a contributor at the NBA level in Year 1, and he's a strong candidate to spend considerable time in the G League.