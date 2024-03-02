Detroit and Milton agreed to a contract buyout Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Both sides were able to complete this transaction before the March 1 deadline, so Milton will maintain his playoff eligibility. He's expected to draw interest from several contenders, and it was very clear that he was never really in Detroit's plans since he was acquired from Minnesota.
