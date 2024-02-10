Milton (trade pending) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
The Pistons moved Monte Morris in exchange for Milton and Troy Brown, both of whom are questionable to make their debuts. Milton's path to playing time won't be much easier in Detroit, as Marcus Sasser has been playing really well for the Pistons.
