76ers' Shake Milton: Dishes seven assists in win
Milton totaled 15 points (2-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 26 minutes in the 76ers' 107-106 win over the Bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.
Milton was cold from the field in this one, making just two of his 14 shot attempts. He did, however, get to the free-throw line with ease, sinking 11 shots from the charity stripe. He got his teammates involved with seven assists in the win.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.