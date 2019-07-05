Milton totaled 15 points (2-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 26 minutes in the 76ers' 107-106 win over the Bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

Milton was cold from the field in this one, making just two of his 14 shot attempts. He did, however, get to the free-throw line with ease, sinking 11 shots from the charity stripe. He got his teammates involved with seven assists in the win.