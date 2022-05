Milton registered nine points (2-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 loss to Miami.

Milton finished with playoff highs in points, rebounds, steals and minutes during the blowout loss. With Tyrese Maxey and James Harden demanding the majority of the minutes in Philadelphia's backcourt, Milton doesn't figure to garner a major workload during Game 6 on Thursday.