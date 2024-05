Milton supplied three points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes during Sunday's 121-89 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Milton saw his first minutes of the postseason, playing the entire fourth quarter of what was an ugly loss. The series is now tied at 2-2, however, the Pacers have all the momentum heading back to New York. Assuming the next game is a tighter affair, don't expect to see Milton in the rotation.