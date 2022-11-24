Milton accumulated 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets.

Milton had arguably his best overall game of the season on Wednesday, reaching the 20-point mark for just the second time while handing out a team and season-high nine assists. Ten of his 13 second-half points came in the fourth quarter on 4-of-5 shooting from the field while he also dished out back-to-back assists to Georges Niang and P.J. Tucker for threes toward the end of the period, though it wasn't enough as the Sixers fell to the Hornets. Milton has been a solid contributor on offense for Philadelphia in the absence of Tyrese Maxey (foot) and the point guard should maintain value for as long as the latter is on the shelf.

