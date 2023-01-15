Milton produced 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 win over the Jazz.

With Tobias Harris (knee) ruled out Saturday, Milton stepped up, playing as the first man off the bench. After playing just 15 minutes in his previous outing, this was a much better performance, reminiscent of what he was doing when both Tyrese Maxey and James Harden were sidelined earlier in the season. If Harris is ruled out any longer, Milton should at least be considered for streaming purposes for anyone in need of a points boost.