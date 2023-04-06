Williams had 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Williams led Long Island in scoring off the bench and drained 75.0 percent of his attempts from downtown. He was able to bounce back following a quiet six-point showing Friday against the Charge, though it wasn't enough to help his team advance. Williams' season will come to an end after averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals over 24 regular-season matchups.