Williams finished Sunday's game against Maine with 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block in 42 minutes.

Williams shouldered a heavy workload in the 121-112 loss, as he led the team in minutes logged. He shot the ball well from deep, where he scored nine of his 16 point, and he also found success distributing to his teammates. The 23-year-old has now scored in double figures in each of his last nine appearances.