Alondes Williams: Contract with Washington expires
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams became a free agent Thursday after his 10-day contract with the Wizards expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Washington could retain Williams on a second 10-day deal, which the team would presumably look to finalize prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. The fourth-year guard averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 30.3 minutes per game over his first three appearances with Washington, but he fell out of the rotation in the Wizards' most recent game Tuesday, when he played nine minutes of garbage time in a 119-98 loss to the Hawks.
More News
-
Wizards' Alondes Williams: Double-doubles in win•
-
Wizards' Alondes Williams: Nabs 10-day deal with Washington•
-
Alondes Williams: Waived by Wizards•
-
Alondes Williams: Not on camp roster•
-
Wizards' Alondes Williams: Signs deal with Washington•
-
Pistons' Alondes Williams: Getting two-way deal with Detroit•