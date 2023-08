The Heat signed Williams to an Exhibit 10 deal Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams spent most of last season in the G league for the Nets, and his Exhibit 10 deal will make it easy for Miami to convert him to a two-way contract. In four appearances for the Heat in the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Williams averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.1 minutes.