Alpha Kaba: Will remain in France for 2017-18 season
Kaba will play for ASVEL of the French Pro A League during the upcoming season, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Kaba was selected by the Hawks with the final pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, but was always considered a draft-and-stash prospect. He's locked into a three-year deal with ASVEL, though it likely has an NBA opt-out if the Hawks eventually want to bring Kaba over to the States during the next few years. The 21-year-old is a long-term prospect for the Hawks.
