Stoudemire announced Sunday that he would come out of retirement and re-sign with Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Jerusalem B.C., according to freelance international reporter David Pick.

The deal is contingent on Stoudemire not receiving a contract offer from an NBA team, but it's difficult to imagine the six-time All-Star heading back stateside now that he's 35 years old and more than two years removed from his last appearance in the league. The veteran center, who is expected to play in the BIG3 league this summer, has an ownership stake in Hapoel Jerusalem and helped lead the club to an Israeli League championship in his lone season with the team in 2016-17.