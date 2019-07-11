Stoudemire worked out for approximately 12 NBA teams in Las Vegas on Monday as he looks to pursue a return to North America, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Stoudemire, 36, hasn't appeared in the NBA since the 2015-16 and announced his retirement from the league three summers ago and continued his playing career in Israel. The six-time All-Star previously entertained a return to the NBA in February 2018 while taking part in the BIG3, but never gained any serious traction in those efforts. The audition in Las Vegas may represent Stoudemire's last chance to resurface at the NBA level, though it's unclear if he impressed teams enough in the workout to earn even a training-camp invitation.