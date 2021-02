Brimah posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 22 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 loss to Santa Cruz.

Brimah made his season debut in the G League on Thursday, and he played a key role for the Mad Ants off the bench. He didn't appear in any games with the Pacers early in the season, but he'll attempt to carve out a role with Fort Wayne going forward.