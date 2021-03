Brimah posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks and one steal over 28 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 loss to the Charge.

Brimah was one of the top contributors on the boards once again Thursday, and he came within two points of recording a double-double in the narrow loss. However, he was productive on both sides of the ball against Canton and is now averaging 8.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over 23.4 minutes per game this year.