The South Bay Lakers removed Ingram from the active roster effective Feb. 7 due to a season-ending injury.

Ingram suffered a right pectoralis tendon tear on Jan. 22 and never fully recovered, bringing his 12th season in the G League to an end. The team will retain his NBA G League rights as the 34-year-old continues his rehab with South Bay. In a related move, the Lakers have acquired Matt Kenyon off waivers.