Ingram scored 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with two rebounds and an assist during Wednesday's loss to Iowa.

Ingram bounced back after a scoring drought, reaching double figures for the first time in nearly a month. The 34-year-old veteran is averaging 7.7 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.