Andre Ingram: Records 15 points in loss
Ingram scored 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with two rebounds and an assist during Wednesday's loss to Iowa.
Ingram bounced back after a scoring drought, reaching double figures for the first time in nearly a month. The 34-year-old veteran is averaging 7.7 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.