Andre Ingram: Scores 16 in loss
Ingram tallied 16 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) over 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss at Iowa.
Ingram found success all over the court, doubling his season-best in points (16) while also reaching season-highs in field goals made (five), three-pointers (five) and minutes played (23).
