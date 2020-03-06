Andrew Harrison: Continues fantastic offense

Harrison added 24 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block during Wednesday's loss at Salt Lake City.

Harrison continued his fantastic offensive play lately by leading Santa Cruz offensively with his fourth straight outing with at least 21 points. The former Kentucky standout is currently averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in the G League this year.