Andrew Harrison: Continues fantastic offense
Harrison added 24 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block during Wednesday's loss at Salt Lake City.
Harrison continued his fantastic offensive play lately by leading Santa Cruz offensively with his fourth straight outing with at least 21 points. The former Kentucky standout is currently averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in the G League this year.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...