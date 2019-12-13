Andrew Harrison: Superb off bench
Harrison managed 21 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three blocks and one rebound in Tuesday's loss against South Bay.
Harrison was superb once again off the bench in 29 minutes of action Tuesday, as the guard reached the 21-point mark across 66.7 percent overall shooting while dishing out five assists. The 25-year-old through 14 G League appearances is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.