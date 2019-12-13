Andrew Harrison: Superb off bench

Harrison managed 21 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three blocks and one rebound in Tuesday's loss against South Bay.

Harrison was superb once again off the bench in 29 minutes of action Tuesday, as the guard reached the 21-point mark across 66.7 percent overall shooting while dishing out five assists. The 25-year-old through 14 G League appearances is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.