Andrew Harrison: Tallies double-double in win

Harrison tallied 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in Saturday's win over Texas.

Harrison was fantastic for Santa Cruz on Saturday, as the former Kentucky standout totaled 25 points, his highest scoring output since Nov. 29, while also dishing a team-high in assists to mark a double-double. A former two-way guard for the Cavaliers, Harrison is now averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per outing.