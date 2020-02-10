Andrew Harrison: Outstanding in win

Harrison finished with 29 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks during Sunday's win over Austin.

The former Kentucky standout recored his best outing offensively since late November, as the guard led the Warriors' offensive attack while dishing out 10 assists to mark a second straight double-double. Harrison is currently averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the G League this year.