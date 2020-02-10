Andrew Harrison: Outstanding in win
Harrison finished with 29 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks during Sunday's win over Austin.
The former Kentucky standout recored his best outing offensively since late November, as the guard led the Warriors' offensive attack while dishing out 10 assists to mark a second straight double-double. Harrison is currently averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the G League this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...