Lamb compiled 26 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 34 minutes in Friday's 120-102 win over the Charge.

Lamb continued to play a significant role with his new team, and he was dominant against his former club Friday. He came within one rebound of a double-double against the Charge and should remain heavily involved for Rio Grande Valley over the final few weeks of the G League season.