Johnson registered 24 points (8-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against Rio Grande.

Johnson has been one of Long Island's most consistent scoring threats this season, scoring at least 20 points in three of his seven appearances while never scoring under 15 points in any game. His scoring output is heavily dependant on his volume of work, however, as he has shot under 40 percent from the field in three of his seven games to date. He is also shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three-point range -- both are career-worst marks for him at the G League level.