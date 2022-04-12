Johnson averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.7 minutes across 24 appearances with the Lakeland Magic during the 2021-22 campaign.

Johnson scored 20-plus points 11 times and 30-plus points five times, including a season-high 38 during a March 2 loss. The 26-year-old grabbed double-digit rebounds four times and registered a double-double in each of those contests. Johnson has proven to be a solid scorer during his four years in the G League, but he hasn't received an extended opportunity in the NBA yet.