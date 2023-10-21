Williams was waived by Orlando on Saturday, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Williams turned in a solid performance in his squad's latest preseason contest against Flamengo (13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes), but it wasn't enough to earn him a roster spot. Per Orlando Magic Daily, he's likely to return to Orlando's G League team, where he'll see plenty of opportunities to work on his game.