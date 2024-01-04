Williams racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across six minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over Portland.

Williams failed to score in six minutes, cracking the rotation for the second straight game. After recently signing a two-way deal with the Mavericks, Williams has benefitted from injuries to other players. While it's great to see young players getting a taste for the NBA, it's hard to see him being anything more than a depth piece on most nights.