Williams signed a two-way contract with Dallas on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Williams was previously with the Osceola Magic of the G League, where he was averaging 23.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. The 2021 UDFA appeared in 24 games with the Trail Blazers as a rookie but hasn't seen action in an NBA game since. He'll likely fill a depth role with Dallas when the team is at full strength.
More News
-
Brandon Williams: Cut loose by Magic•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Williams: Picks up knee contusion•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Williams: Leads team in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Williams: Impresses against Pelicans•
-
Brandon Williams: Explodes for season-high 40 points•
-
Brandon Williams: Near double-double in return•