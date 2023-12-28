Williams signed a two-way contract with Dallas on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams was previously with the Osceola Magic of the G League, where he was averaging 23.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. The 2021 UDFA appeared in 24 games with the Trail Blazers as a rookie but hasn't seen action in an NBA game since. He'll likely fill a depth role with Dallas when the team is at full strength.