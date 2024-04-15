Williams ended with 22 points (8-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 135-86 loss to the Thunder.

Williams ended up appearing in each of the Mavericks' final four games of the season, though his 30-minute workload in the finale was by far his largest of the season. He benefited from the increased playing time by virtue of Dallas holding out or limiting most of its key rotation players and ultimately finished the 2023-24 campaign with averages of 3.2 points, 1.0 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 6.6 minutes over 17 appearances. Since he's a two-way player, Williams won't be eligible to compete in the playoffs for Dallas.