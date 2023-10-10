Thomas was waived by Los Angeles on Monday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Thomas agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles on Sept. 25, but his time with the NBA squad didn't last long. He could still latch on with the the Clippers' G League affiliate, the Ontario Clippers, if he fails to garner any interest on the waiver wire.
