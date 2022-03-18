Thomas logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Thomas logged one of his better stat lines of the 2022 G League season. He is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds across 17 games this year. However, Thomas has also averaged 3.1 turnovers (despite averaging less than 32 minutes of playing time) during the 17-game span.