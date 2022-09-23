Thomas signed a contract with the Celtics on Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Celtics last season, playing 60 total minutes. He spent much more time in the G League, averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes. The guard will hope to impress enough during camp to make a final roster spot.
More News
-
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Almost logs double-double•
-
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Redeems himself against Windy City•
-
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Makes six three-pointers•
-
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Logs 21 points, five assists•
-
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Available Monday•
-
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Expected back Monday•