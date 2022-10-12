Thomas was waived by the Celtics on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Thomas signed with Boston in late September and played double-digit minutes in two of the team's three preseason games. He'll likely end up in the G League once the regular season gets underway.
