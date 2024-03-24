Green is questionable for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City due to an illness.

Green hadn't been included on the Bucks' initial injury reports for Sunday's game, so the illness may be something that surfaced overnight. The second-year guard has gained traction in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation of late, appearing in each of the last five games while averaging 16.4 minutes per contest. However, the Bucks were without one of Khris Middleton (ankle) or Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) for each of the last three contests, but both are expected to play Sunday. If Green is able to overcome his illness ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff, he could move into a smaller role anyway.