Green logged 24 points (9-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during the Herd's 115-111 win against Westchester on Wednesday.

Green made six three-pointers during each of his last two games. Currently, he is averaging 4.7 threes made on a 42.4 percentage. Green will continue receiving the green light to shoot three-pointers as part of the Herd's starting backcourt.