Bucks' Christian Wood: Double-double in preseason start
Wood had 19 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Wood continues to impress as he hauled in 15 rebounds to go with 19 points Tuesday. He was given the start with a number of players being rested and he certainly took advantage of the promotion. Despite his strong play, his fantasy outlook is still somewhat clouded. There appears to be a decent chance he is able to find himself a regular spot in the rotation, however, the acquisition of Brook Lopez does put a dampener on his fantasy upside. Nonetheless, he is a player worth keeping an eye on, especially in deeper formats.
