Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Game-time decision with knee contusion

Bledsoe is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a right knee contusion, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

It's unclear exactly when Bledsoe suffered the injury, but the point guard has dealt with knee issues for majority of his career. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Bledsoe's health, but a decision on his status likely won't come until he attempts to go through pregame warmups. Should Bledsoe be ruled out, Malcolm Brogdon would be in line to take over as the starting point guard once again.