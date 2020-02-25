Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Posts 10 dimes in OT victory

Bledsoe posted 23 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds during Monday's 137-132 overtime victory against the Wizards.

In addition to an efficient 23 points, Bledsoe was able to rack up 10 assists for the first time since Jan. 28, which was also during a victory over Washington. Monday's performance also marked the 24th time in Bledsoe's career that he's gone for 20 points and 10 assists, with his teams posting a 16-8 record in those contests. This month, Bledsoe is averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 30.7 minutes.