Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Records four assists
Bledsoe scored six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), had seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 20 minutes of a 132-88 win against the Knicks on Monday.
Bledsoe scored fewer than 10 points for the third time in his last four games as he's taken on more of a distributor role this season. He once again had a lower minute total thanks to his team's sizable early lead. He'll face the Pistons on Wednesday.
