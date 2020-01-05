Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 21 points in victory
Bledsoe tallied 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 127-118 victory over San Antonio.
Bledsoe played just 24 minutes Saturday, either as a result of the easy victory or as part of his injury management plan. Either way, he still finished with a solid line and looks to be over his leg concern. He has been a top-50 player since returning, coming in just 20 minutes per game. The Bucks have no need to rush him back and it could take a few more games for him to get back to his full allotment of playing time.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.