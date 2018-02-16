Bledsoe finished with 27 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, five steals and three rebounds on 36 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Bledsoe played well again Thursday as the Bucks fell to the Nuggets in a high-scoring encounter. Bledsoe has been trending up over the past six games, after a rough patch at the turn of the month. He has been an excellent addition to the Bucks lineup and continues to bring the defense on a nightly basis. He is currently second in the league in steals behind Paul George and with Malcolm Brogdon (quad) sidelined for the foreseeable future, Bledsoe is going to get all the run he can handle.