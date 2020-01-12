Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 29 points in blowout

Bledsoe amassed 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-101 victory over Portland.

Bledsoe helped the Bucks to yet another comfortable victory, something that is becoming par for the course. Since returning from injury, Bledsoe has flirted with top-30 value despite playing just 25 minutes per game. He is typically a player who can fluctuate in terms of production and it doesn't take a lot for owners to ring the alarm bells. When all is said and done, Bledsoe should maintain top-50 numbers and remains an elite source of steals.