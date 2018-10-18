Ilyasova scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes off the bench before fouling out of Wednesday's 113-112 win over the Hornets.

Brook Lopez started at center for the Bucks but only played 21 minutes, and it was Ilyasova who saw the closest thing to a starter's workload among Milwaukee's bigs as coach Mike Budenholzer elected to run with a smaller, better-shooting lineup. The veteran forward's minutes will vary depending on opponent, but he should remain one of the Bucks' key reserves this season.