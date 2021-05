Ilyasova is questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies with a non-COVID-19 illness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The 34-year-old is the only player listed on Utah's injury report heading into the opening round of the playoffs. Ilyasova averaged 8.7 minutes in 17 appearances this season and is unlikely to see worthwhile minutes during the postseason.