Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Puts up nine points in spot start
Ilyasova registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.
There wasn't much room for Ilyasova to make an impact as Giannis Antetokounmpo's replacement, as Khris Middleton took on Giannis' role and ran with it. Ilyasova's plus-minus clocked in at +4, so his presence did have some effect on the Bucks' fortunes. He only registers as a fantasy value when Antetokounmpo or Middleton is sidelined.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...