Ilyasova registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.

There wasn't much room for Ilyasova to make an impact as Giannis Antetokounmpo's replacement, as Khris Middleton took on Giannis' role and ran with it. Ilyasova's plus-minus clocked in at +4, so his presence did have some effect on the Bucks' fortunes. He only registers as a fantasy value when Antetokounmpo or Middleton is sidelined.