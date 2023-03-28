Dragic (knee) played nine minutes in Monday's 126-117 win over Detroit, scoring zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but recording three assists.

Though he agreed to a contract with the Bucks in early March, Dragic didn't debut for his new team until Monday after he had been outside of the rotation initially before missing a few games while he managed a sore knee. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (personal) sitting Monday, Dragic got the chance to play, though he handled only a minimal role off the bench. Dragic could be part of the rotation Wednesday in Indiana if either or both of Antetokounmpo or Holiday remain out, but the veteran point guard doesn't look like he'll have a clear path to minutes on the occasions that the Bucks are at full strength.